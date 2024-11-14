Sino Biopharmaceutical Gains FDA Approval for New Cancer Drug

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.
Sino Biopharmaceutical has received approval from the U.S. FDA to commence Phase I clinical trials for its new fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor, TQB3002. This innovative drug, designed to tackle drug resistance in non-small cell lung cancer, has shown promising preclinical results in inhibiting tumor growth. The company is keen to expand its international presence and accelerate the clinical development of TQB3002.
