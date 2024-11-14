Sino Biopharmaceutical Gains FDA Approval for New Cancer Drug

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Sino Biopharmaceutical has received approval from the U.S. FDA to commence Phase I clinical trials for its new fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor, TQB3002. This innovative drug, designed to tackle drug resistance in non-small cell lung cancer, has shown promising preclinical results in inhibiting tumor growth. The company is keen to expand its international presence and accelerate the clinical development of TQB3002.

For further insights into HK:1177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.