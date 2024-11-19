News & Insights

Singular Health Partners with PNS for 3Dicom Rollout

November 19, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.

Singular Health Group Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Provider Network Solutions to deploy its 3Dicom software, aiming to reduce duplicate imaging costs in the US healthcare industry. This strategic partnership involves a $500,000 equity investment and plans for a commercial pilot, with a potential national rollout, leveraging Singular Health’s Medical File Transfer Protocol. The collaboration is anticipated to enhance access to imaging data across disparate networks, potentially saving significant costs for payors and healthcare providers.

