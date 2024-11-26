News & Insights

Singtel Completes Strategic Investment in STT GDC

November 26, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Singtel has announced that its investment in STT GDC, through its subsidiary Singtel Interactive, has met all necessary conditions and will proceed as per the subscription agreement. This strategic move involves subscribing to redeemable non-voting preference shares in STT GDC, a company partly backed by KKR’s Ruby Asia Holdings II. The completion of this investment marks a significant step for Singtel in expanding its presence in the data center market.

