This Is the Single Most Important Number in the SpaceX S-1

Key Points

Analysts across Wall Street have been obsessing over SpaceX's modest revenue and hefty operating losses.

While that is important, a key detail in the S-1 filing related to CEO Elon Musk's ownership also merits attention.

Most insiders will be able to sell their SpaceX stock in coming months, but Musk is held to a different standard.

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Prior to its historic initial public offering (IPO), investors spent countless hours pouring over the S-1 filing of Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). Wall Street fixated on one aspect above all others: SpaceX's financials.

Headlines and analyst notes repeatedly zeroed in on the company's relatively modest revenue base compared with the trillion-dollar valuation attached to the business. Moreover, operating losses from unproven artificial intelligence (AI) investments added fuel to the skepticism.

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For most investors, SpaceX's balance sheet became the central lens through which they evaluated the offering. While an acute focus remained on the company's near-term revenue and profitability potential, a far more important number was buried deep in the prospectus.

Let's dig into some of the finer details surrounding the SpaceX IPO to better understand management's alignment with long-term investors.

Investors should not overlook lockup agreements

When a company goes public, it is not uncommon for IPO stocks to pop during their first few days of trading. Most investors probably assume this pronounced price appreciation is driven by early investors taking advantage of outsized momentum. This isn't entirely how investing in IPOs works, though.

Major shareholders such as board members, C-suite executives, and other insiders must abide by something called a lockup agreement. Lockups are contractual restrictions that prevent certain shareholders from selling stock for a defined period after a company goes public.

These provisions are important because they prevent an immediate flood of share supply into the market. By requiring insiders to hold their positions for a certain period of time, lockups also represent alignment between a company's leadership and its new outside investors, encouraging a focus on long-term shareholder value rather than short-term profits.

SpaceX has a tiered lockup structure

SpaceX implemented a staggered, multi-tranche lockup structure rather than a single blanket expiration. For the majority of pre-IPO stockholders, shares become eligible for sale in increments of roughly 7% at the 70-, 90-, 105-, 120-, and 135-day marks following the IPO. Additional tranches unlock following the release of quarterly earnings.

In addition, there are some early-release provisions tied to earnings announcements or stock price performance that can change the flow of lockup shares becoming available. But overall, the tiered design is meant to spread out potential selling across several months, aiming for more organized trading and reduced volatility compared with a sudden, uniform expiration and potential gigantic block sale.

When can Elon Musk sell his SpaceX stock?

Of note, Elon Musk is held to a stricter lockup period relative to his constituents. Under his arrangement, Musk cannot sell any of his SpaceX shares until 366 days after the IPO date. To me, this is the most important figure in SpaceX's prospectus.

The extended restriction contrasts with the staggered releases available to most other SpaceX insiders. Holding Musk to a more stringent lockup reflects both the substantial voting power and economic value he holds in the company.

Even after his lockup expires, I think a sudden, large-scale sale by Musk is highly unlikely. Any meaningful disposal of his equity would flood the market with new shares, leading to sharp value deterioration of his remaining stake. This self-inflicted damage is counterintuitive to both his long-term financial interests and his vision of making SpaceX a multidecade project rather than a vessel for near-term liquidity needs.

Along the same lines, even after joining Tesla over 20 years ago, Musk recently completed a complex options exercise that actually increased his overall ownership even decades after building the company into a trillion-dollar enterprise.

While Musk will have the legal ability to sell some SpaceX stock next year, I think both the economics of his ownership and his history with other companies make gradual, strategic transactions far more rational. In my eyes, Musk's 366-day lockup is best viewed as an alignment vehicle that is structurally reinforced beyond its formal expiration date.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.