This Is the Single Most Important Number from Micron's Monster Earnings Report

Key Points

Micron Technology's revenue and earnings are accelerating faster than Wall Street was expecting.

Demand for DRAM and NAND is so tight that Micron is starting to lock in customers to commitments.

Micron has $100 billion of contracted backlog through 2030 -- providing visibility to its business.

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Last week, the artificial intelligence (AI) community held its breath ahead of Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) fiscal third-quarter earnings call. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) absolutely blew Wall Street's expectations out of the water. But interestingly enough, sales and profits weren't the most important takeaway from the report.

What most investors are overlooking is how Micron is reshaping its customer relationships. The company has implemented strategic customer agreements (SCAs) at a time when AI is driving unprecedented demand for memory and storage. These multiyear contracts provide committed volumes of DRAM and NAND while bringing higher revenue visibility and margin stability than traditional arrangements during prior boom cycles.

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By shifting from transactional sales to long-term partnerships, Micron is quietly addressing the core bottleneck of matching the explosive demand for AI-driven infrastructure with reliable supply -- positioning the company for more durable financial performance in the years ahead.

Breaking down the scope of Micron's SCAs

According to management, Micron has 16 SCAs across the data center, consumer, and automotive segments. To me, this is the most important figure from Micron's entire earnings report.

These agreements include four "very large customers" and three medium-sized businesses. The balance consists of smaller automotive companies. Management expects that once all the SCAs are completed, approximately half or more of the company's total revenue will stem from these agreements.

The breadth across end markets -- from AI accelerators to smartphones, PCs, and vehicles -- demonstrates that the business model applies broadly rather than being limited to a few hyperscalers.

How are Micron's SCAs structured?

Micron's SCAs are structured as take-or-pay contracts with binding commitments to purchase specific volumes over multiyear terms. Most agreements last for five years, spanning calendar 2026 through the end of 2030. The smaller automotive agreements generally cover three years, however.

Management pointed out that the pricing framework includes a floor price that ensures robust gross margins well above Micron's historical peak levels, paired with a ceiling at or near current market prices for existing products. A smaller portion of the SCAs feature fixed pricing, while the rest remain subject to market conditions. Among the SCAs, 14 carry a cumulative minimum revenue commitment of approximately $100 billion over the remaining term.

Why do Micron's SCAs matter for long-term value?

Micron's SCAs fundamentally transform the company's business model by replacing cyclical spot pricing with contracted supply assurance and technology collaboration. In an environment where DRAM and NAND demand is expected to remain tight well beyond calendar year 2027, customers gain visibility into future memory availability while Micron secures predictable volumes and a floor on profit margins.

The result is significantly improved visibility into revenue, gross margins, and free cash flow -- all of which mitigate earnings volatility. The goal of the SCAs is to lock in a baseline of revenue and high-margin business through 2030, ultimately supporting higher, more predictable earnings per share, as floor pricing insulates profitability even if spot prices moderate.

This newfound predictability reduces the historical cyclical discount applied to memory stocks, supporting a more premium valuation profile for Micron over the multiyear horizon of these agreements. The combination of volume commitments and margin floors creates a more resilient earnings stream that aligns with accelerating AI infrastructure build-outs.

While smart investors understand that Micron's execution on new fab capacity and next-generation architectures remains essential, the SCAs meaningfully de-risk the company's financial outlook and reinforce its position as a transformational supplier in the AI chip value chain. In my eyes, this makes investing in Micron stock more compelling as a core position rather than a purely cyclical play to trade.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.