News & Insights

Stocks
BYDDF

Singing Machine, Stingray announce karaoke partnership with BYD

November 14, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Algorhythm Holdings (RIME) announces its subsidiary, The Singing Machine entered into a strategic partnership deal with BYD (BYDDF) and Stingray (STGYF). Singing Machine will be launching a globally available in-car karaoke microphone, designed to fully integrate with Stingray Karaoke app and BYD’s infotainment system in its vehicles. The first-of-its-kind partnership will have enhanced karaoke features and proprietary technology that allows for unique vocal enhancements such as vocal effects and live pitch-detection for karaoke scoring.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RIME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYDDF
BYDDY
RIME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.