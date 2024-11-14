Singing Machine, Stingray announce karaoke partnership with BYD

Algorhythm Holdings (RIME) announces its subsidiary, The Singing Machine entered into a strategic partnership deal with BYD (BYDDF) and Stingray (STGYF). Singing Machine will be launching a globally available in-car karaoke microphone, designed to fully integrate with Stingray Karaoke app and BYD’s infotainment system in its vehicles. The first-of-its-kind partnership will have enhanced karaoke features and proprietary technology that allows for unique vocal enhancements such as vocal effects and live pitch-detection for karaoke scoring.

