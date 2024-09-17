News & Insights

Bitcoin

Singapore's DBS Bank to Launch Bitcoin and Crypto Options for Institutions

September 17, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

DBS, Singapore's largest bank, announced it would begin offering over-the-counter (OTC) options trading and structured notes linked to Bitcoin and crypto for institutional clients.

As a leading Asian financial institution with over $360 billion in assets under management, DBS is the latest major traditional bank to embrace Bitcoin-linked financial products.

Starting in Q4 2024, eligible institutional investors and accredited DBS Private Bank clients can access tailored Bitcoin and crypto exposure through the OTC options. This follows the rising demand from professional investors allocating to Bitcoin and crypto.

"Professional investors are increasingly allocating to digital assets in their portfolios. Now, our clients have an alternative channel to build exposure to the asset class and incorporate advanced investment strategies," said a DBS executive.

The news comes as more financial giants launch Bitcoin and crypto offerings after the success of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US this year. Earlier last month, CME Group also announced, they will further expand its Bitcoin and crypto derivatives offerings with the introduction of Bitcoin Friday futures (BFF). 

Moves by leading banks like DBS will further legitimize Bitcoin as asset classes for institutional investors in Asia and worldwide. Many believe the wider availability of Bitcoin investment vehicles from reputable providers will accelerate mainstream adoption. If other major Asian banks follow DBS's lead, it could significantly expand regional access to Bitcoin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.