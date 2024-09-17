Singapore's DBS Bank to Launch Bitcoin and Crypto Options for Institutions

DBS, Singapore's largest bank, announced it would begin offering over-the-counter (OTC) options trading and structured notes linked to Bitcoin and crypto for institutional clients.

JUST IN: 🇭🇰 Singapore's largest bank, DBS to launch #Bitcoin and crypto options trading. pic.twitter.com/lnres4MdMw September 17, 2024

As a leading Asian financial institution with over $360 billion in assets under management, DBS is the latest major traditional bank to embrace Bitcoin-linked financial products.

Starting in Q4 2024, eligible institutional investors and accredited DBS Private Bank clients can access tailored Bitcoin and crypto exposure through the OTC options. This follows the rising demand from professional investors allocating to Bitcoin and crypto.

"Professional investors are increasingly allocating to digital assets in their portfolios. Now, our clients have an alternative channel to build exposure to the asset class and incorporate advanced investment strategies," said a DBS executive.

The news comes as more financial giants launch Bitcoin and crypto offerings after the success of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US this year. Earlier last month, CME Group also announced, they will further expand its Bitcoin and crypto derivatives offerings with the introduction of Bitcoin Friday futures (BFF).

Moves by leading banks like DBS will further legitimize Bitcoin as asset classes for institutional investors in Asia and worldwide. Many believe the wider availability of Bitcoin investment vehicles from reputable providers will accelerate mainstream adoption. If other major Asian banks follow DBS's lead, it could significantly expand regional access to Bitcoin.

