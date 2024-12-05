Singapore Post Faces Uncertainty Amid Strategy Shift

Singapore Post (SG:S08) has released an update.

Singapore Post Ltd. faces uncertainty as its ‘BBB’ rating is placed on CreditWatch Negative following the proposed sale of its Australian business, which has been a significant revenue contributor. This strategic shift could narrow the company’s operations, impacting its future earnings and strategy credibility. The repayment of Australian dollar-denominated debt offers some leverage relief, but a strategy reset is anticipated once the sale is finalized.

