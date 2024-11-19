News & Insights

Stocks

Singapore Paincare Holdings Hosts Annual General Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited (SG:FRQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting at Seletar Country Club, with key company officials and shareholders in attendance. The meeting included an introduction of board members and addressed questions from shareholders and the Securities Investors Association Singapore, shared via SGXNet prior to the meeting.

For further insights into SG:FRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.