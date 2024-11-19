Singapore Paincare Holdings Hosts Annual General Meeting

Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited (SG:FRQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting at Seletar Country Club, with key company officials and shareholders in attendance. The meeting included an introduction of board members and addressed questions from shareholders and the Securities Investors Association Singapore, shared via SGXNet prior to the meeting.

For further insights into SG:FRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.