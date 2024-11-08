Singapore Airlines Reports Decline in Profit Amid Rising Costs

Singapore Airlines Ltd. ( (SINGF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Singapore Airlines Ltd. presented to its investors.

Singapore Airlines Ltd., a prominent player in the aviation sector, specializes in passenger and cargo air transportation services, complemented by engineering and related activities, with a renowned full-service carrier and low-cost carrier model.

In its latest earnings report for the half-year ending September 2024, Singapore Airlines Ltd. reported a total revenue of $9,497.4 million, a slight increase from the previous year. However, the operating profit and profit before taxation showed significant declines due to rising fuel and staff costs, compared to the same period last year.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a decrease in profit before taxation to $931 million from $1,721 million in the previous year. The increase in costs, particularly fuel and staff expenses, contributed to a lower operating profit of $795.6 million compared to $1,553.8 million previously. Despite these challenges, the Group maintained a strong cash position with $9,046.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period, although this was a decrease from the previous period.

The company faces the challenge of managing rising operational costs while maintaining profitability. Looking ahead, Singapore Airlines Ltd. management remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on strategic cost management and exploring avenues to enhance revenue streams to sustain growth in the competitive aviation industry.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.