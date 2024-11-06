Sinclair Broadcast reports Q3 EPS $1.43, consensus 98c

Reports Q3 revenue $917M, consensus $923M. “Sinclair delivered solid third quarter results, as core advertising revenues grew by 1% year-over-year, in spite of record-breaking political revenues,” commented Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is unprecedented for Sinclair in recent history and perhaps the industry to be able to grow core advertising revenues in the third quarter of a political year. Total advertising revenue was up 42% year-over-year and distribution revenues grew by 5%. We have now reached agreement to renew retransmission consent agreements covering 78% of our Big 4 network MVPD linear subscriber base this year and we are confident in our ability to grow net retransmission revenues in line with our prior mid-single-digit CAGR estimate from 2023-2025. Our industry-leading core advertising revenue trends, and with most of our retrans and network affiliation agreement renewals now behind us, we believe we are well-positioned to finish 2024 on a strong note.”

