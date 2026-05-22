Sinclair About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SBGI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/9/26. As a percentage of SBGI's recent stock price of $13.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of Sinclair Inc to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when SBGI shares open for trading on 5/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SBGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.8925 per share, with $17.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.95.

In Friday trading, Sinclair Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.