Sincere Co. Ltd. Ownership Changes Hands in Major Deal

November 01, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Sincere Co. Ltd. (HK:0244) has released an update.

Sincere Co. Ltd. is set for a major change in its ownership structure as Realord Group Holdings agrees to sell a 75% stake to Manureen Holdings Limited (MHL) for HK$387,782,980. This transaction will see MHL gaining control over Sincere and its subsidiaries, although it will not trigger a mandatory general offer. Investors are advised to stay cautious while dealing with Sincere’s securities.

