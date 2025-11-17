Sims (SMUPF) Price Target Increased by 18.02% to 9.11

The average one-year price target for Sims (OTCPK:SMUPF) has been revised to $9.11 / share. This is an increase of 18.02% from the prior estimate of $7.72 dated September 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.88 to a high of $10.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.71% from the latest reported closing price of $7.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sims. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMUPF is 0.06%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 16,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,898K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,274K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMUPF by 1.07% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,831K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares , representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMUPF by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,420K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMUPF by 1.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,090K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMUPF by 0.54% over the last quarter.

