Sims Limited Eyes Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Sims Limited, a global leader in metal recycling, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting amid challenging market conditions, including supply constraints and inflationary pressures. Despite these hurdles, the company has strategically repositioned itself with the sale of its UK Metals business and continues to prioritize safety and sustainability, achieving a new low in injury rates and being recognized as the world’s most sustainable company. This focus on innovation and strategic realignment aims to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

