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Simpson Manufacturing Q2 Profit Rises

July 27, 2026 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) on Monday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter driven by revenue, reflecting growth in North America and Europe.

For the quarter, net income increased to $127.0 million or $3.09 per share from $103.5 million or $2.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales increased 6.3% to $671.1 million from $631.1 million last year. Gross margin expanded to 47.4% from 46.4%, and operating margin improved to 25.2% from 22.2%.

For fiscal year 2026, Simpson Manufacturing now expects a consolidated operating margin in the range of 19.7% to 20.5%, including a projected gain of $10.0 million to $12.0 million from the sale of vacant land.

The company also increased its share repurchase authorization by $50.0 million to $200.0 million, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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