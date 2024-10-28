Simpson Manufacturing appoints Matt Dunn as CFO

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) announced it has appointed Matt Dunn as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective January 1, 2025. Dunn has served as Simpson’s Senior Vice President of Finance since June 2024 and will succeed Brian Magstadt, who will continue in his role as CFO through the end of 2024, after which he will remain employed as an Executive Advisor to assist with the transition until his retirement on June 30, 2025. “This strategic hire follows a comprehensive search for the ideal candidate with a proven track record of demonstrated leadership, strategic capabilities and values that align with Simpson’s core principles of doing business,” the company stated. Prior to joining Simpson, Dunn most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance, North America at Helen of Troy (HELE).

