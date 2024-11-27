Simpple signs distribution partnership with RAAS PAL

SIMPPLE (SPPL) signed a partnership agreement with Bangkok-based RAAS PAL to distribute Internet-of-Things sensors, robotics and the flagship SIMPPLE Software platform across Thailand. Through this partnership, SIMPPLE secured and deployed its first commercial contract in Thailand, providing IoT sensors, Gemini robot security head, and SIMPPLE Software to three commercial retail buildings located in the heart of Bangkok that blends luxury, fashion, culture, and entertainment. The contract win is valued at $110,000.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SPPL:
- Simpple appoints Pengue as CEO
- Simpple Ltd. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting
- Simpple completes trials, expects to commercialize A.I.E. in coming mont
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24
- Simpple Ltd. Secures $400k Airport Robotics Contract
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.