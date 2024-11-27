Simpple signs distribution partnership with RAAS PAL

SIMPPLE (SPPL) signed a partnership agreement with Bangkok-based RAAS PAL to distribute Internet-of-Things sensors, robotics and the flagship SIMPPLE Software platform across Thailand. Through this partnership, SIMPPLE secured and deployed its first commercial contract in Thailand, providing IoT sensors, Gemini robot security head, and SIMPPLE Software to three commercial retail buildings located in the heart of Bangkok that blends luxury, fashion, culture, and entertainment. The contract win is valued at $110,000.

