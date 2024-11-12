Simpple Ltd. Launches AI-Driven Facility Management Platform

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

Simpple Ltd. has partnered with Evolve Consulting ApS to launch a groundbreaking AI-driven facility management platform, SIMPPLE-Evolve, which integrates smart building automation with compliance capabilities for global ESG standards. This innovative platform, currently in paid trials in multiple countries, aims to enhance operational efficiency and streamline regulatory compliance, positioning the company for significant growth in the expanding compliance management software market. Analysts project robust growth for this market, making Simpple’s venture a strategic move to capture new revenue opportunities.

