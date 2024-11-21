Simply Solventless Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd (TSE:HASH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. has surpassed its Q3 2024 financial projections, reporting a record gross revenue of $7.2 million and achieving a notable growth rate of 309% in annualized net income per share. The company is set to accelerate the expiry of $0.40 warrants, potentially generating $3.2 million to support further expansions.
For further insights into TSE:HASH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.