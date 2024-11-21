Simply Solventless Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd (TSE:HASH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. has surpassed its Q3 2024 financial projections, reporting a record gross revenue of $7.2 million and achieving a notable growth rate of 309% in annualized net income per share. The company is set to accelerate the expiry of $0.40 warrants, potentially generating $3.2 million to support further expansions.

For further insights into TSE:HASH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.