News & Insights

Stocks

Simply Good Foods Faces Integration Challenges with OWYN Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

The Simply Good Foods Company faces significant risks with its recent acquisition of OWYN, as the integration of the two companies’ operations presents numerous challenges. Key concerns include potential inconsistencies in business standards, difficulties in merging logistics and information systems, and the retention of crucial employees and customers during the transition. The complexity and cost of the integration process could divert management’s attention from other priorities and disrupt operational efficiency, potentially preventing the company from achieving the anticipated benefits of the acquisition. Additionally, unforeseen legal changes and liabilities may further complicate the integration, thereby prolonging or limiting the expected positive outcomes.

The average SMPL stock price target is $39.60, implying 17.26% upside potential.

To learn more about The Simply Good Foods Company’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.