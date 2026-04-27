Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPUC

In trading on Monday, shares of the Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (Symbol: SPUC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.81, changing hands as low as $47.63 per share. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPUC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPUC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.14 per share, with $52.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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