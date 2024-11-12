Simonds Group Reports Strong Financial Turnaround

Simonds Group Ltd. (AU:SIO) has released an update.

Simonds Group Ltd. has reported a substantial financial turnaround in FY24, achieving a remarkable $34.7 million EBITDA improvement. This growth stems from strategic diversification initiatives and a strong focus on operational efficiency, despite ongoing market challenges. As the company celebrates its 75th anniversary, it remains committed to delivering diverse housing solutions and fostering community development across Australia.

