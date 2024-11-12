News & Insights

Simonds Group AGM Reflects Varied Investor Sentiments

November 12, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Simonds Group Ltd. (AU:SIO) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Simonds Group Ltd. saw mixed outcomes as shareholders supported the election of Andrew Bloore but opposed the grant of performance rights to the Executive Chair. Despite some resolutions not being carried, the meeting’s results underscore active shareholder engagement, reflecting varied investor sentiments towards the company’s strategic decisions.

