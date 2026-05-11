Simon Property Group Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $479.56 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $413.69 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $1.757 billion from $1.473 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $479.56 Mln. vs. $413.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.757 Bln vs. $1.473 Bln last year.

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