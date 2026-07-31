SIMO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Storage Expansion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight a rapid shift toward AI infrastructure and storage solutions, as management emphasized growth beyond traditional NAND controller markets. Executives pointed to enterprise, automotive and AI-related products as key contributors to the company’s changing revenue mix.

The company also raised its near-term outlook, citing strong demand across multiple product lines and continued customer adoption of newer solutions. Management’s commentary focused on product diversification, margin expansion and longer-term opportunities in AI-driven storage.

SIMO Expands Beyond Consumer Storage

SIMO reported second-quarter revenues of $451 million, up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.6 million. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS were $2.43, which surpassed the consensus mark of $2.13. Gross margin reached 50.2%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

CEO Chia-Chang Kou said the company is moving from a consumer-focused NAND flash controller business toward a broader portfolio spanning AI infrastructure, enterprise storage and edge applications. He highlighted growth in embedded eMMC and UFS products, SSD controllers and storage solutions.

Management noted that Ferri automotive and enterprise Boot Drive solutions more than doubled sequentially in the quarter and represented nearly 30% of revenues, compared with 4% a year earlier.

Silicon Motion Builds AI Storage Pipeline

Silicon Motion said its MonTitan enterprise SSD controller business entered commercial production during the quarter with two Tier 1 customers. Management expects five additional Tier 1 customers to ramp in the second half of 2026.

Kou explained that initial MonTitan contributions are centered on TLC-based solutions supporting AI compute storage applications, including near-GPU and near-CPU storage use cases. The company expects QLC-based solutions to become more meaningful later as NAND availability improves.

The CFO said MonTitan remains on track to contribute 5% to 10% of total revenues exiting 2026. Management expects TLC solutions to drive early growth, with broader QLC adoption developing over time.

SIMO Sees Strength in Enterprise Demand

SIMO’s management emphasized that enterprise-focused products are becoming increasingly important as AI infrastructure demand expands. The company said its Boot Drive business is gaining traction across DPU, GPU, switch and server-related applications.

Kou said the company’s DRAM-less enterprise Boot Drive solutions provide advantages in cost, security and performance for emerging AI infrastructure applications. He added that Silicon Motion does not currently see significant competition from NAND makers or module suppliers in this market.

During Q&A, a JPMorgan analyst asked about the size and competitive outlook for Boot Drives. Management responded that demand is expanding because server racks require many Boot Drive units, creating a sizable opportunity as AI infrastructure scales.

Silicon Motion Raises Near-Term Outlook

Silicon Motion guided third-quarter revenues in the range of $519 million to $541 million, representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 27.5% to 28.5%.

CFO Jason Tsai said third-quarter growth should come from nearly all product segments, led by Ferri automotive solutions, enterprise Boot Drives and MonTitan enterprise SSD controllers. Gross margin is expected to remain elevated due to a stronger mix of higher-value products.

Management also said 2026 revenues are expected to more than double year over year, supported by new enterprise products, expanding market share and a broader customer base.

SIMO Navigates Memory Constraints

SIMO executives discussed industry supply pressures, noting that rising NAND and DRAM prices are creating challenges for consumer electronics markets. Management expects NAND supply constraints to continue while new capacity additions develop.

Kou said smartphone demand remains challenged, particularly in lower-end devices affected by higher memory costs. However, he noted that Silicon Motion continues to benefit from market share gains and increased adoption of newer UFS controllers.

A Wedbush analyst questioned gross margin durability given the company’s embedded business mix. Tsai responded that MonTitan and PCIe 5 controller growth are helping offset margin pressure from other product categories.

Silicon Motion Maintains Long-Term Focus

Silicon Motion’s management presented its strategy around creating a more balanced business with exposure across AI data centers, enterprise storage, automotive and edge applications. Executives emphasized that newer markets should provide longer product cycles and greater visibility.

The company continues investing in next-generation controllers, including PCIe Gen 6 technology. Management said it expects these products to support future growth as AI infrastructure requirements evolve.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signals

Silicon Motion carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating favorable earnings estimate revision trends under the Zacks Rank methodology. The Zacks Rank focuses on the direction and magnitude of earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger near-term performance potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of F. Zacks Style Scores evaluate characteristics such as valuation, growth and momentum, with higher grades indicating stronger relative attributes. A stock’s Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following quarterly results.



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