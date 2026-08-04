SIMO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/6/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/26, Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 8/20/26. As a percentage of SIMO's recent stock price of $266.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SIMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $71.345 per share, with $355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $266.12.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SIMO makes up 5.01% of the AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (Symbol: SMIG) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SIMO).

In Tuesday trading, Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently up about 6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further SIMO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.