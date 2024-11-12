News & Insights

Simmons 1st Nat’l Announces Leadership Changes and Appointments

November 12, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Simmons 1st Nat’l ( (SFNC) ) has shared an announcement.

Simmons First National Corporation announces significant leadership changes with CEO Robert A. Fehlman set to retire by year-end 2024, transitioning into an advisory role before retiring in March 2025. George A. Makris, Jr., who has previously held top positions within the company, will assume the role of Chairman and CEO. Additionally, veteran banker Christopher J. Van Steenberg joins as Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience in financial services to drive growth and operational efficiency. These executive movements reflect Simmons’ commitment to building on its strong foundation and ensuring continued success.

