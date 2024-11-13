Similarweb Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Similarweb Ltd. ( (SMWB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Similarweb Ltd. presented to its investors.

Similarweb Ltd. is a provider of digital intelligence solutions, delivering insights into website and app traffic, consumer behavior, and market trends primarily through a Software-as-a-Service platform. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Similarweb Ltd. showcased continued revenue growth and positive cash flow, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of such performance. The company reported a revenue of $64.7 million, reflecting an 18% increase from the previous year. This growth was accompanied by a significant rise in the customer base, which expanded by 21% year-over-year. The company also highlighted a net retention rate increase to 101%, indicating successful customer retention strategies. Similarweb’s financial results were bolstered by an increase in annual recurring revenue from customers with long-term subscriptions, which now constitute 45% of total ARR. The company also demonstrated improved non-GAAP gross profits and operating efficiencies, with a notable reduction in operating losses. Moving forward, Similarweb remains optimistic, expecting revenue growth in the upcoming quarters and maintaining its focus on profitable expansion. The management anticipates continued investment in technology and customer success to drive future growth and enhance its competitive position in the digital intelligence landscape.

