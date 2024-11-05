SIMEC Atlantis Expands MeyGen Tidal Project with Key Partners

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (GB:SAE) has released an update.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited is advancing the next phase of its MeyGen project, the world’s largest tidal stream facility, by partnering with major industry players to increase its capacity from 6MW to 65MW. This collaboration promises significant investment in Scotland, including the creation of hundreds of jobs and the establishment of a facility to manufacture cutting-edge 3MW turbines. The project underscores the potential for tidal energy to drive substantial economic growth and innovation.

