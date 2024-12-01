Simcere’s Sanbexin Tablets Approved for Stroke Treatment in China

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:2096) has released an update.

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for the marketing of its Sanbexin sublingual tablets, designed to improve symptoms associated with Acute Ischemic Stroke. The innovative sublingual formulation, combining edaravone and dexborneol, offers a faster absorption method, enhancing stroke treatment flexibility. This advancement aligns with Simcere’s commitment to developing innovative treatments in neuroscience and other critical therapeutic areas.

