Silverlake Axis Restructures Board Leadership

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. has announced significant changes to its board, including the redesignation of Mr. Ong Kian Min as Deputy Chairman and Mr. Mah Yong Sun as Lead Independent Director. Additionally, Mr. Chee Chin Leong will voluntarily retire from his role as Executive Director. These shifts reflect the company’s strategic moves to strengthen its leadership structure.

