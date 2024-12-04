News & Insights

Stocks

Silvercorp Metals Plans Underground Mining for Condor Project

December 04, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is moving forward with plans to develop the Condor Gold Project in southern Ecuador as a high-grade underground mine. The company aims to focus on extracting gold from subvertical vein structures, with significant drilling results suggesting strong potential for selective mining. This strategic shift could enhance resource estimates and possibly boost investor interest in Silvercorp’s stock.

For further insights into TSE:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.