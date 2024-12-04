Silvercorp Metals Plans Underground Mining for Condor Project

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is moving forward with plans to develop the Condor Gold Project in southern Ecuador as a high-grade underground mine. The company aims to focus on extracting gold from subvertical vein structures, with significant drilling results suggesting strong potential for selective mining. This strategic shift could enhance resource estimates and possibly boost investor interest in Silvercorp’s stock.

