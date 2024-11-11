Silvercorp Metals Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals has announced a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share, providing an opportunity for shareholders to capitalize on the company’s profitability. With a focus on generating free cash flow and growth through mergers and acquisitions, Silvercorp aims to deliver long-term value for its investors.

