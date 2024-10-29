Silverchair to acquire ScholarOne from Clarivate; terms not disclosed

Silverchair announced signing a definitive agreement with Clarivate (CLVT) Plc to acquire ScholarOne Manuscripts and ScholarOne Conferences. The acquisition is expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2024 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

