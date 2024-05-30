SilverBow Resources Embraces Shareholder-Friendly Governance Reforms

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) has shared an announcement.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. shareholders have passed significant changes at their recent Annual Meeting, including an increase in common stock for awards by 725,000 shares and amendments to the company’s governance. These amendments include the phased declassification of the board of directors by 2027, the adoption of a majority voting standard for director elections, and the elimination of supermajority requirements for certain corporate changes. These pivotal decisions, which reflect a shift towards more shareholder-friendly practices, were accompanied by high voter turnout with over 85% of the stock represented.

