Silver Tiger Metals re-initiated with a Buy at Stifel

November 29, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Stifel re-initiated coverage of Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF) with a Buy rating and C$0.70 price target The company is pushing forward with permitting its low capex, open pit heap, leach gold project and there is also a fully permitted, high-grade underground project in the offing at El Tigre, says the analyst, who thinks the market is “mispricing” permit risk for Silver Tiger.

