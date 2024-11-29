Silver Tiger Metals re-initiated with a Buy at Stifel

Stifel re-initiated coverage of Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF) with a Buy rating and C$0.70 price target The company is pushing forward with permitting its low capex, open pit heap, leach gold project and there is also a fully permitted, high-grade underground project in the offing at El Tigre, says the analyst, who thinks the market is “mispricing” permit risk for Silver Tiger.
