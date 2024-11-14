News & Insights

Silver North Unveils New Discovery at Haldane Project

November 14, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

Alianza Minerals (TSE:SNAG) has released an update.

Silver North Resources has made a significant new discovery at the Haldane Silver Project in Yukon, uncovering multiple high-grade silver-bearing veins at the Main Fault. The latest drilling results show promising silver, gold, lead, and zinc intersections, positioning this area as a high-priority target for future exploration. The company plans to continue exploring these promising structures in 2025.

