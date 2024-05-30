News & Insights

Silver Lake Votes on Strategic Merger with Red 5

May 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Red 5 Limited (AU:RED) has released an update.

Silver Lake Resources Ltd is holding its Scheme Meeting to vote on a proposed merger with Red 5 Limited, which aims to create a larger, long-life, and lower-cost business. Shareholders of Silver Lake will decide on the scheme of arrangement that would result in Red 5 acquiring all shares of Silver Lake. The merger follows a strategic shareholding acquisition by Silver Lake in Red 5 and a period of due diligence between the two companies.

