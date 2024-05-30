Silver Lake Votes on Strategic Merger with Red 5

Red 5 Limited (AU:RED) has released an update.

Silver Lake Resources Ltd is holding its Scheme Meeting to vote on a proposed merger with Red 5 Limited, which aims to create a larger, long-life, and lower-cost business. Shareholders of Silver Lake will decide on the scheme of arrangement that would result in Red 5 acquiring all shares of Silver Lake. The merger follows a strategic shareholding acquisition by Silver Lake in Red 5 and a period of due diligence between the two companies.

For further insights into AU:RED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.