Silver Eagle Mines Advances Murdock Mountain Project

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (TSE:NOP) has released an update.

Silver Eagle Mines Inc.’s subsidiary, Nevagro, is set to advance its Murdock Mountain Project in Nevada after receiving approval to submit the required reclamation bond fee. This approval marks a significant step forward in their exploration for organic rock phosphate, a key component in sustainable agriculture practices.

