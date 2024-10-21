Silver Bullet Mines Boosts Operations with New Funding

Silver Bullet Mines Corp (TSE:SBMI) has released an update.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. has successfully closed on an oversubscribed debenture financing, raising $1,118,000 to focus on mining operations in Arizona and Idaho. The company also entered a lease agreement for a third-party property, aiming to enhance economic efficiencies by processing mineralized silver material there. This funding will enable Silver Bullet Mines to continue its efforts in producing saleable products from its various mining sites.

