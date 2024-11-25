Silver Bullet Mines Begins Operations at Idaho Mine

Silver Bullet Mines Corp (TSE:SBMI) has released an update.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. has initiated contract mining at the Washington Mine in Idaho, marking a significant step in their mining operations. With a newly signed contract, the company is set to complete underground development and bulk sampling, leveraging the expertise of a seasoned contract miner.

