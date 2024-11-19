News & Insights

Silkwave Inc’s Capital Reduction Moves Forward

November 19, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

CMMB Vision Holdings (HK:0471) has released an update.

Silkwave Inc is progressing with its proposed capital reduction and share sub-division, with a critical court hearing scheduled for December 13, 2024. If approved, the new trading arrangements are expected to commence on December 20, 2024, although the final decision remains contingent on court approval and other conditions. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the plan’s execution is subject to meeting these conditions.

