Silicon Motion reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 92c, consensus 85c

Reports Q3 revenue $212.4M, consensus $209.47M. “We continued to execute well in the third quarter of 2024, delivering revenue above the mid-point of our guided range and further expanding our gross margins,” said CEO Wallace Kou. “Our eMMC and UFS controller revenue grew modestly, and our SSD controller revenue remained strong given continued growth in the OEM channel. We continue to outperform the market through new wins we secured this quarter with both NAND makers and module makers that we expect will ramp-up in 2025. We expect this trend to continue as we expand our product portfolio and deliver world-class controllers to the market.”

