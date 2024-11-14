Silicon Metals Corp. Acquires Key BC Silica Properties

West Oak Gold Corp. (TSE:SI) has released an update.

Silicon Metals Corp. has acquired full ownership of the Silica Ridge and Longworth Silica properties in British Columbia, issuing millions of shares to Cronin Exploration Inc. as part of the deal. The company also granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty on both properties, with an option to buy back half of this royalty in the future.

