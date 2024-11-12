Silicon Metals Appoints New President and Expands

West Oak Gold Corp. (TSE:SI) has released an update.

Silicon Metals Corp. has appointed Leighton Bocking as its new President, bringing his extensive capital markets experience to the company. The firm has made significant strides in acquiring full rights to several silica projects in British Columbia, aiming to enhance its asset development. Additionally, Kyler Hardy has joined the Advisory Board to leverage his expertise in resource sectors for future opportunities.

