Silicon Metals Appoints New President and Expands

November 12, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

West Oak Gold Corp. (TSE:SI) has released an update.

Silicon Metals Corp. has appointed Leighton Bocking as its new President, bringing his extensive capital markets experience to the company. The firm has made significant strides in acquiring full rights to several silica projects in British Columbia, aiming to enhance its asset development. Additionally, Kyler Hardy has joined the Advisory Board to leverage his expertise in resource sectors for future opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

