Silicom Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $23.8 million, up 59% from $15 million a year earlier and above the company’s prior guidance range of $20 million to $21 million. Management said the performance reflected accelerating demand across its core business, prompting it to raise full-year revenue guidance.

President and CEO Liron Eizenman said the company’s growth has accelerated over the past three quarters, from 17% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 33% in the first quarter and 59% in the second quarter. Silicom expects third-quarter revenue of $25 million to $26 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of as much as 66% at the high end of the range.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $93 million to $95 million, from prior guidance of $82 million to $83 million. The updated forecast reflects better-than-expected performance in Silicom’s core operations as well as expected contributions from AI-inference production orders.

Core Business and Design Wins

Eizenman said growth in the quarter was broad-based across Silicom’s core product lines, including FPGA products, standard and acceleration adapters, and edge systems. He said newer opportunities in switching, post-quantum cryptography and AI inference were not yet major contributors to second-quarter revenue.

Silicom reported that it had secured seven Design Wins through just over the first half of 2026, reaching the low end of its full-year target of seven to nine wins. Management said the Design Wins obtained over the past 18 months are ramping and supporting current growth, while more recent wins are expected to contribute more substantially in 2027 and 2028.

In April, the company announced an FPGA SmartNIC Design Win with a European provider of advanced encryption and secure communications solutions. Silicom expects the deployment to scale toward about $3 million in annual revenue. The customer’s applications include post-quantum cryptography.

In May, Silicom announced its first white-label switching Design Win with a tier-one global security provider. The opportunity has estimated potential of $5 million annually, with first production orders expected before the end of 2026.

In July, an existing blue-chip customer selected Silicom for a custom high-speed server adapter. Management said the award is expected to triple business with that customer to nearly $10 million in 2027.

Eizenman said the company’s pipeline remains broad across edge systems, SmartNICs and FPGA-based solutions for both new and existing customers.

AI-Inference Progress

Management highlighted progress in AI inference, including a Design Win with an AI-inference acceleration provider and an initial production order from that customer. Silicom also said it customized an AI network interface card solution for a leading AI-inference ASIC and infrastructure vendor, delivered the first unit for customer evaluation and is preparing initial deliveries under a received purchase order.

Based on orders obtained, Silicom is also developing a new inference-specific solution, Eizenman said. He estimated that AI-inference revenue could total roughly $3 million to $4 million during 2026, with 2027 revenue expected to be higher.

Eizenman said Silicom sees AI spending shifting from training toward inference and views disaggregated inference architectures as an opportunity for its networking and FPGA capabilities. He said the company’s ability to customize products quickly and its experience in networking, FPGA technology, ASICs and PCIe switching helped it address customer requirements in the market.

Margins, Losses and Balance Sheet

Chief Financial Officer Eran Gilad said second-quarter non-GAAP gross profit rose 51% year over year to $7.2 million. Gross margin was 30.4%, toward the upper end of Silicom’s stated short- to medium-term expected range of 27% to 32%.

Operating expenses increased 16% to $8.3 million, compared with revenue growth of 59%. As a result, non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $1.1 million from $2.4 million in the year-earlier period. Net loss narrowed 54% to $0.9 million, or $0.16 per share, from a net loss of $2 million, or $0.35 per share, a year earlier.

Management said Silicom now expects to return to quarterly non-GAAP profitability during the second half of 2026, earlier than previously anticipated. Eizenman said the company does not expect a dramatic change in its gross-margin outlook as newer business begins to ramp.

As of June 30, Silicom had $107 million of working capital and marketable securities, including $71 million in inventory and $55 million in cash, cash equivalents and highly rated marketable securities. The company had no debt.

Gilad said inventory was intentionally increased to support revenue growth and protect product availability amid extended lead times for memory chips. Eizenman added that Silicom’s balance sheet enables it to purchase inventory in advance and work with customers on product specifications, including in some cases modifying memory or storage configurations to address pricing conditions.

Addressing a shelf registration filing during the question-and-answer session, Eizenman characterized it as standard corporate housekeeping intended to preserve financial flexibility. He said additional working-capital needs could arise if AI-related demand ramps to very high volumes.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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