Silgan Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.21, consensus $1.24

Reports Q3 revenue $1.75B, consensus $1.82B. “Our third quarter results continued to benefit from the success of our long-term strategic growth initiatives, the power of the Silgan portfolio and the strength and agility of our operating teams,” said Adam Greenlee, President and CEO. “We are pleased to have recently closed the Weener acquisition and to welcome 4,000 new Silgan Team members. This acquisition further expands the breadth, depth and reach of our best-in-class and winning global dispensing business. Our global dispensing business delivered another consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in dispensing products and continues to see success in the marketplace as the dispensing partner of choice to the world’s most iconic brands driven by our leading innovation and service model. Our Metal Containers business achieved another significant milestone in the quarter, delivering high single digit growth in pet food and successfully extending our decades-long relationship with our largest Metal Containers customer through the renewal and extension of our long-term contract. Our Custom Containers business benefited from the commercialization of new business awards, improved market demand and strong operating performance, and our teams have continued to deliver incremental business wins. Overall, we continue to see positive momentum in our business and remain on track to drive organic growth and margin improvement in 2024, while managing through the impact of severe weather and the mixed success of customer promotional activity,” continued Mr. Greenlee. “With our strategic objectives continuing to deliver organic growth and the Weener acquisition, including synergies, contributing to our results, we believe we are well positioned to deliver significant earnings growth in 2025 and beyond,” concluded Greenlee.

