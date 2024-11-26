Silex Systems Moves Forward with Kentucky Enrichment Facility

Silex Systems Limited (AU:SLX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Silex Systems Limited has announced that Global Laser Enrichment LLC has acquired a 665-acre site in Kentucky for its planned Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility, strategically located near the U.S. Department of Energy’s former gaseous diffusion plant. The facility aims to utilize SILEX laser enrichment technology to produce natural grade uranium hexafluoride, potentially ranking among the top ten uranium producers globally. This acquisition marks a significant step in GLE’s journey towards commercializing advanced uranium enrichment technology by 2030.

For further insights into AU:SLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.