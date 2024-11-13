News & Insights

Stocks

Sila Realty Trust Appoints New Chief Investment Officer

November 13, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Sila Realty Trust, Inc. ( (SILA) ).

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has appointed Christopher K. Flouhouse as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, effective May 6, 2024, with a base salary of $475,000 and a target annual cash bonus of at least 100% of his salary. His employment agreement includes provisions for severance and benefits in case of termination under various conditions, along with eligibility for equity and long-term incentives. This strategic move might influence the company’s investment strategies and financial performance, capturing the attention of investors and market observers.

Find detailed analytics on SILA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SILA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.